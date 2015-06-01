EU Firms Develop Printed Transistors

Germany’s Merck KGaA is leading a consortium of 11 European companies and four research institutes to develop processes for the high-resolution printing of organic transistors. The project is funded in part by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 initiative. The partners include French chemical maker Arkema and Finnish technology institute VTT. The consortium hopes to develop multifunctional materials and optimize high-resolution gravure printing and nanoimprinting processes.
