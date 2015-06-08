Adisseo, Novozymes Join For Probiotics

Enzyme producer Novozymes has teamed up with Adisseo, a supplier of feed additives, on beneficial microbes that can reduce the use of antibiotics in poultry. Novozymes will be responsible for screening, developing, and producing the probiotics, and Adisseo will manage in vivo testing, marketing, and sales. Probiotics are naturally occurring live microbes added to feed to improve gut flora of pigs, poultry, and other animals. Because they improve animal growth and feed utilization and have other positive health effects, probiotics provide a natural alternative to antibiotics, the firms say.
