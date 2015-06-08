Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09323-cover-nanotubecxd.jpg
09323-cover-nanotubecxd.jpg
June 8, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 23

Nanotechnology’s chiral superstars were overshadowed by hype, but researchers believe they still have potential

Cover image:

Volume 93 | Issue 23
Nanomaterials

Twists And Shouts: A Nanotube Story

Strawberries In Peril Because Of Fumigant Phaseout

Growers scramble to replace key pesticide that helped protect plants from diseases, insects, and weeds

Sweden’s Perstorp Bets On Specialties

New oxo chemicals unit, greener products may spell success for 134-year-old firm

  • Physical Chemistry

    Plutonium Studies Begin At National Ignition Facility

    Experiments aim to fill gap left by end of weapons testing

  • Environment

    Congress Targets EPA Science Advisory Board

    Legislation: Changes could impact agency’s regulation of pollution and commercial chemicals

  • Policy

    U.K. Has Positive View Of Chemistry

    Survey: British say benefits of the science outweigh harm

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Caged Rhodium Makes A Better Catalyst

Catalysis: By encapsulating rhodium nanoparticles in an organic cage, chemists transform a heterogeneous catalyst into a homogenous one

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Biotech’s $58 Million Lottery, Marathon Biotechers

 

Job listings

