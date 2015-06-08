Bayer Seeks Weed-Killing Innovations

Bayer CropScience and Australia-based Grains Research & Development have signed a five-year agreement to discover and develop innovative weed management technologies. The researchers aim to provide growers with tools to combat weeds that are resistant to today’s herbicides and support sustainable crop production systems. Because of a lack of investment by crop protection companies in weed control R&D, no new herbicide mode of action has been developed in the past 20 years, Bayer says. The agreement will expand research at Bayer’s site in Frankfurt, Germany, by about 40 scientists, many from Australia.
