Florida Lignin Plant Draws Investment

Borregaard, a Norwegian maker of specialty lignin products, has signed a letter of intent with forestry products firm Rayonier Advanced Materials to jointly invest in a lignin facility adjacent to Rayonier’s pulp mill in Fernandina Beach, Fla. The lignin will be marketed as a binding additive for concrete in North and South America. The firms estimate the project will cost $110 million and produce 150,000 metric tons of dry lignin per year starting in 2017.
