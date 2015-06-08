Gilead Adds Manufacturing

Gilead Sciences says its Canadian subsidiary, Gilead Alberta, will invest $100 million in a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant at its Edmonton facility, where it officially opened the first of two new laboratory buildings late last month. The additional laboratory space will accommodate 170 jobs. The new plant will provide APIs for clinical research in a variety of areas, including hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, and oncology.
