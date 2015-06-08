Juno Builds With X-Body Buy

Juno Therapeutics has paid roughly $44 million in a mix of cash and stock to acquire X-Body, a Waltham, Mass.-based biotech firm with protein-engineering technology. Juno uses several different approaches to reengineer a patient’s own T cells to home in on and kill cancer cells. The X-Body purchase adds to a buying spree for Juno. In recent weeks, the Seattle-based firm shelled out $70 million for Germany’s Stage Cell Therapeutics, an expert in cellular therapy manufacturing, and paid $25 million up front to access Editas Medicine’s gene-editing capabilities.
