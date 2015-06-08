Minafin Acquires API Plant In Belgium

The Minafin Group has acquired a highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient and controlled substance manufacturing facility from Ajinomoto OmniChem in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, for an undisclosed sum. The site will be established as a division of the French firm’s Minakem pharmaceutical chemicals business. Minakem will operate an amino acid blending facility exclusively for Ajinomoto and employ 110 workers at the site.
