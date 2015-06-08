Papermaking By-Product Is ‘Green’

I respectfully suggest that you find a name for the by-product from wood pulping other than “papermaking waste” (C&EN, March 30, page 17). Such “waste” has provided a green, renewable fuel for paper mills for many decades, long before the terms were ever invented, making paper mills largely self-sufficient. Kraft black liquor is no more a waste from trees than natural gas is a waste from oil pumping.
Nelson Lawson
Savannah, Ga.
