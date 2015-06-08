Advertisement

Synthesis

A Roll Of The Dice

June 8, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 23
The March 30 C&EN cover and inside article illustration show a pair of dice that are crooked (page 10). Each die has six faces, and the six numbers are not arbitrarily placed. The chance of discovering crooked dice is improved by placing the numbers in pairs. The opposite faces always total seven. Thus one is opposite six, two is opposite five, and three is opposite four. If the numbers on two adjacent faces add to seven, the dice are crooked, a chiral version.

Both of the dice on this cover are incorrect. One shows five and two, and the other shows three and four. Clearly, the artist did not use honest dice for the picture and perhaps was making a subtle statement about the corresponding article.

Alan R. Miller
Albuquerque, N.M.

