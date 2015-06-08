Virent Chemical Used In Coke Bottle

Virent says its biobased p-xylene was used in the world’s first demonstration-scale production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles entirely derived from plant material. The bottles are on display in the Coca-Cola pavilion at Expo Milano 2015, now being held. PET is made from ethylene glycol and p-xylene-derived terephthalic acid. Coca-Cola has been making beverage bottles from sugar-based ethylene glycol since 2009. It has been working with Virent on a biobased source for the rest of the polymer since 2011.
