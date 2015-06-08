Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Zinc May Help Drive Kidney Stone Formation

Biomineralization: Scientists reveal a previously hidden role for the metal using fruit flies as a model

by Matt Davenport
June 8, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Confocal microscopy reveals that fruit fly renal “concretions” resemble human kidney stones—in miniature.
A micrograph of a fruit fly kidney “concretion,” or stone.
Confocal microscopy reveals that fruit fly renal “concretions” resemble human kidney stones—in miniature.

Fruit flies are more like humans than a lot of people realize, says Pankaj Kapahi, who uses the insects in his studies at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, in Novato, Calif. For instance, both animals get kidney stones. Researchers led by Kapahi and Marshall L. Stoller of the University of California, San Francisco, decided to explore that phenomenon by studying mineralized samples from the renal tubules of both species using micro X-ray spectroscopy. They discovered that zinc appears to play a hitherto unrecognized but critical role in creating kidney stones (PLOS One 2015, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0124150). To solidify the connection, the team inhibited zinc-transporting membrane proteins in fruit flies prone to getting kidney stones. Several of these proteins are also found in humans. The researchers observed that hindering the transporters diminished the flies’ average kidney stone size. Feeding flies less zinc or giving them a zinc-chelating supplement had a similar effect. It’s unclear how zinc initiates mineralization in renal tubules, Kapahi says, but the team is working to better understand how zinc interacts with proteins, minerals, and metabolites to form kidney stones.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE