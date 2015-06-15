Arkema Opens Malaysian Plant

Arkema has opened a $225 million plant in the Malaysian city of Kerteh that produces the thiochemicals methyl mercaptan and dimethyl disulfide. The French firm built the plant in cooperation with South Korea’s CJ CheilJedang, which will use methyl mercaptan as a raw material in an adjacent facility that makes the animal feed amino acid methionine. The methionine plant is unique in using a largely biobased process, CJ says.
