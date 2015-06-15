U.S. Government’s Top Chemist

June 15, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 24
Willie May rises from the segregated South through the ranks of the National Institute of Standards & Technology
Expanding field answers questions about formation temperatures of geological features and plant and animal matter
Although the chemical skies aren’t completely sunny, industry executives feel that way
Innovators push ahead with alternative delivery systems for large-molecule drugs
Mass spectrometrists gather in St. Louis for ASMS meeting
EPA’s water impact analysis largely overlooks chemical tracers
Bacteria cocultures produce metabolites that aren’t seen in cultures of individual bacterial species