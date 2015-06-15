Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

June 15, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 24

Willie May rises from the segregated South through the ranks of the National Institute of Standards & Technology

Volume 93 | Issue 24
People

U.S. Government’s Top Chemist

Isotope Clumping Reveals Details Of Ancient Earth

Expanding field answers questions about formation temperatures of geological features and plant and animal matter

A Brighter Mood For U.S. Chemical Makers

Although the chemical skies aren’t completely sunny, industry executives feel that way

  • Pharmaceuticals

    3M, Catalent, And MannKind Work On Withdrawing The Needle

    Innovators push ahead with alternative delivery systems for large-molecule drugs

  • Analytical Chemistry

    A Taste Of Mass Spectrometry

    Mass spectrometrists gather in St. Louis for ASMS meeting

  • Environment

    Fracking Study Yields Mixed Results

    EPA’s water impact analysis largely overlooks chemical tracers

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Bacterial Fight Club

Bacteria cocultures produce metabolites that aren’t seen in cultures of individual bacterial species

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Mad Men Of The Chemical Industry

 

