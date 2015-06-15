Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 15, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sumitomo Chemical will more than double its capacity to produce lithium-ion battery separators by expanding its Ohe Works in Niihama, Japan, and building a new plant in South Korea. Composed of aramid on a polyolefin substrate, the separators are used in Panasonic batteries.

Univar, a chemical distributor, has filed with the Security & Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of 20 million shares to raise about $400 million. The money will be used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Omnova Solutions is reducing its styrene-butadiene latex capacity in a bid to raise plant operating rates to more than 90% from 62% today. Affected facilities are in Calhoun, Ga., and Mogadore, Ohio. The firm expects to eventually save up to $12 million per year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber will obtain silica derived from rice husk ash from China’s Yihai Food & Oil Industry. Goodyear says it will use the reinforcing agent in place of synthetic silica in a consumer tire that it will manufacture in Pulandian, China, and sell in China.

Amyris has agreed to supply a biobased active pharmaceutical ingredient starting material to India’s Ipca Laboratories. In February, Amyris launched µPharm, a discovery and production platform to supply hard-to-source or -synthesize compounds.

Spero Therapeutics, a biotech firm launched last year to develop compounds to treat bacterial infections, has raised $30 million in its first round of financing. Proceeds will support development of “potentiators,” molecules that help antibiotics kill gram-negative bacteria by weakening their outer membrane.

Twist Bioscience has raised $37 million in a third round of venture capital funding led by the gene-sequencing firm Illumina. Twist—which has raised a total of $82 million—has developed a method of mass-producing synthetic genes on silicon wafers.

AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer and head of development, Briggs Morrison, has left the firm. Elisabeth Björk, who oversees development of drugs for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, will take over his CMO role until a permanent replacement is found. Morrison will become the CEO of a small, privately held pharmaceutical company.

Takeda Pharmaceutical will consolidate its U.S. vaccines business at a site in the Boston-Cambridge, Mass., area. The Japanese firm will close vaccines-related sites in Bozeman, Mont.; Madison, Wis.; and Fort Collins, Colo. The moves are set to be complete by mid-2017.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic silk firm raises $35 million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE