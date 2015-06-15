Chemical Maker Shuts Down In Ohio

Haverhill Chemical, a producer of phenol, acetone, and bisphenol A once owned by Sunoco, has idled, at least temporarily, its plant in Haverhill, Ohio, affecting close to 200 workers. The company told local media outlets that it is “working to define ways to be competitive in its market.” Other reports say its lenders have withdrawn their support. The company was formed in 2011 when Sunoco sold the Haverhill plant to the private equity firm Goradia Capital. Goradia is also an investor in firms such as Singapore’s Jurong Aromatics and the synthetic rubber producer Lion Copolymer.
