Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Flexible Electronics Injected Into Mouse Brains

Bioelectronics: Researchers use syringes to insert submicron-thick mesh electronics to record neuron activity in living animals

by Michael Torrice
June 10, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lieber Research Group/Harvard U
A mesh electronic (red) spills out of a glass needle with a diameter less than 100 µm.
A glass needle injects an electronic mesh (red).
Credit: Lieber Research Group/Harvard U
A mesh electronic (red) spills out of a glass needle with a diameter less than 100 µm.

Syringes deliver drugs, vaccines, and cells deep into the tissues of animals and people. Now a study adds electronic devices to that list.

A team of researchers report extremely flexible, centimeter-wide mesh electronics that they can inject into the brains of mice, allowing them to record neuron activity without damaging surrounding tissue. These devices could lead to improved neural implants that interact with brain tissue to treat diseases such as Parkinson’s or to help neuroscientists study brain circuitry.

The new devices “will likely change how we think about the possibilities when merging electronics with tissue” and could lead to interesting new technologies, says Michael R. Bruchas, a neurobiologist at Washington University in St. Louis who was not involved in the work.

Brain implants are already approved by the Food & Drug Administration to treat some forms of Parkinson’s disease and other neurological illnesses.

Despite the success of these implants, they all have a significant limitation, says Charles M. Lieber of Harvard University. Their mechanical properties, such as flexibility, do not match those of the brain tissue surrounding them. So when the brain moves in the skull, the devices don’t respond the same way the tissue does. This leads to the implant rubbing against the tissue, causing cell damage that elicits an immune response. These reactions can build up scar tissue around the implant, affecting device performance.

The new electronic devices, developed by Lieber and colleagues, are 10,000 to 1 million times as flexible as previously reported implantable devices. A month after the researchers injected the new devices into mouse brains, they saw little to no sign of a reaction. For instance, neuron density around the electronics remained unchanged (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2015.115).

To achieve this extreme flexibility, the team made the electronics significantly thinner than previous devices—0.8 µm versus more than 10 µm. The mesh structure, which Lieber describes as a version of chicken wire, is also less stiff than the continuous sheets of polymer used in other devices.

The new implants consist of thin gold wires encapsulated by a biocompatible polymer. These wires intersect across the mesh, forming a series of tiled parallelograms. This design allows the devices to roll up when sucked into a syringe and then easily flow out the needle when injected into tissue. In fact, the team could inject mesh electronics that were more than 30 times as wide as the internal diameter of a needle without clogging.

The ability to inject the electronics, instead of implanting them via surgery, allows “for reaching deeper brain structures or harder-to-reach places than more traditional electronic implants can,” Bruchas says. “It could allow for integration or sensing of brain regions that have been previously difficult to interact with.”

Lieber says his team is now testing the biocompatibility of the mesh for periods longer than a month. The researchers also plan to investigate applications such as recording activity from single neurons in the retina of mice and co-injecting the mesh with stem cells to see whether they can regenerate tissue in mice that have had strokes.

Three frames show how researchers inject mesh electronics into tissue.
Credit: Nat. Nanotechnol.
To inject a mesh electronic into tissue, researchers push a needle to the desired depth (left). They eject the device at the same rate as they withdraw the needle, allowing the mesh to unfold (center). This draws a piece of the device outside the tissue (right) for connection to external electronics.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neuronlike electronics integrate with brain tissue without causing damage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom 3-D printed implants heal spinal cord injuries in rats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Titanium nitride probe records more neurons than ever before

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE