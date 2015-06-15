Innospec Aromas Go To Emerald

Innospec plans to sell its aroma chemicals business to Emerald Performance Materials for $40.5 million. Known for its lily of the valley fragrance used in soap and detergents, the business operates a plant in Widnes, England. It’s expected to have sales of about $50 million this year. Innospec says the sale will allow it to focus on fuel additives, oil-field chemicals, and personal care ingredients. Emerald already makes a line of benzoic acid-derived fragrance chemicals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter