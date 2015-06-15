Japanese, Swiss Form Cambridge Biotech

Japan’s Astellas Pharma and Switzerland’s Anokion are joining to create a new company, Kanyos Bio, based on technology from Anokion, a spin-off from Switzerland’s ETH Lausanne. Anokion has developed antigen-specific immune tolerance technology to reduce the immunogenicity of therapeutic proteins and treat autoimmune and allergic diseases. Kanyos will launch in Cambridge, Mass., with $16 million in financing and will target treatments for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter