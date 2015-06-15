New Ethylene Glycol Process Progresses

Three Chinese partners—Wison Engineering, Tianjin University, and Xinxin Group—have agreed to build a 10,000-metric-ton-per-year plant to demonstrate a technology that uses a synthesis gas to produce ethylene glycol. Xinxin, a mining firm that also produces coal-based chemicals, plans to later build a larger plant. Developed by Tianjin University, the process can use gas generated by coal processing as a raw material. One of China’s leading engineering firms, Wison will manage construction and process design of the facilities. Xinxin will operate the plants in southern China’s Guizhou province.
