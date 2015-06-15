Pozen To Buy Tribute And Move To Ireland

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Pozen is acquiring Canada’s Tribute Pharmaceuticals for about $146 million. After the transaction is completed, the combined specialty drug firm will be called Aralez Pharmaceuticals and have headquarters in Ireland. To support the new company, the health care investment firm Deerfield and other investors have committed up to $350 million. On June 1, Pozen announced that its founder and chairman, John R. Plachetka, was leaving the firm immediately.
