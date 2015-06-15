Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Product Fragrances Divulged

by Marc S. Reisch
June 15, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

CORRECTION: The story was updated on June 22, 2015, to correct the level down to which SC Johnson will reveal fragrance ingredients. It is 0.09%, not 0.9%.

SC Johnson says it is the first major consumer goods firm to offer specific fragrance disclosures for its products. Initially, information is available for the Glade line of air fresheners, but the firm says it will soon roll out disclosures for other scent-enhanced product lines. By going to the firm’s WhatinsideSCJohnson.com website, consumers will be able to find fragrance ingredients present down to 0.09% of the product formula, or the top 10 ingredients when there are at least 20 present “Expanded fragrance disclosure and ongoing transparency initiatives are vital to building consumer trust,” CEO Fisk Johnson says. The firm’s disclosure plan comes as major retail outlets are paying more attention to consumer product ingredients. In 2013, Walmart and Target announced policies targeting the removal of ingredients that consumer health advocates deem harmful in household goods. Those ingredients include synthetic musks, which are fragrance compounds thought to have estrogenic effects, and phthalates, used as fragrance carriers but thought to be endocrine disruptors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Home Depot bans PFAS-treated carpets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unilever completes fragrance disclosure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unilever to disclose fragrance ingredients

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE