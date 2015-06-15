Product Fragrances Divulged

SC Johnson says it is the first major consumer goods firm to offer specific fragrance disclosures for its products. Initially, information is available for the Glade line of air fresheners, but the firm says it will soon roll out disclosures for other scent-enhanced product lines. By going to the firm’s WhatinsideSCJohnson.com website, consumers will be able to find fragrance ingredients present down to 0.09% of the product formula, or the top 10 ingredients when there are at least 20 present “Expanded fragrance disclosure and ongoing transparency initiatives are vital to building consumer trust,” CEO Fisk Johnson says. The firm’s disclosure plan comes as major retail outlets are paying more attention to consumer product ingredients. In 2013, Walmart and Target announced policies targeting the removal of ingredients that consumer health advocates deem harmful in household goods. Those ingredients include synthetic musks, which are fragrance compounds thought to have estrogenic effects, and phthalates, used as fragrance carriers but thought to be endocrine disruptors.