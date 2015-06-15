Seattle And Unum Make Cancer Pact

Seattle Genetics will pay Unum Therapeutics $25 million to develop antibody-coupled T-cell receptor (ACTR) therapies for cancer. Unum combines engineered T cells with antibodies that can help them home in on cancer cells. Under the pact, which also calls for Seattle Genetics to make a $5 million equity investment in Unum, the partners will develop two ACTRs that use antibodies from Seattle Genetics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter