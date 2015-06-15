Stale Swedish Bread Makes Fresh Ethanol

An oil refinery in Gothenburg, Sweden, is now host to an ethanol plant that will make the biofuel from local bakery wastes and bread that is past its sell-by date. The plant, built by Finnish firm St1 Biofuels, will have an annual capacity of 1.3 million gal. St1 operates five similar plants in Finland that run on biowaste. Next year, a plant that produces ethanol from sawdust will open in Kajaani, Finland.
