Vertex Nabs ENaC Inhibitors

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will pay Parion Sciences $80 million for access to epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) inhibitors for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The deal includes P-1037, which is currently in a Phase II study. Vertex and Parion are also planning a study combining P-1037 with Vertex’s CF treatments lumacaftor and ivacaftor in people with two copies of the F508del mutation, the most common mutation driving the disease. Vertex says it will also explore the ENaC inhibitors as treatments for other pulmonary diseases.
