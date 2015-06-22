Allergan Acquires Chin Fat Drug Firm

Allergan has agreed to acquire Kythera in a cash and equity deal valued at approximately $2.1 billion. Allergan is the drug firm formerly called Actavis. Known for Botox, it will add Kythera’s newly approved Kybella (deoxycholic acid), an injectable drug providing nonsurgical treatment for submental fullness, better known as double chin. “The acquisition of Kythera is a strategic investment that strengthens our leading global position in aesthetics,” says Allergan CEO Brent Saunders. Kythera also has a drug for male-pattern baldness in early-stage development.
