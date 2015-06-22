Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

June 22, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 25

As the plastics additives attract renewed scrutiny, industry looks for replacements

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 25
Polymers

A Reckoning For Phthalates

As the plastics additives attract renewed scrutiny, industry looks for replacements

250th ACS National Meeting

Boston, Aug. 16–20

Drugmakers Find A Fit For Contract Research

Big pharma and biotech firms continually evaluate the balance of in-house and outsourced assets

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Chemists Increasingly Consider Residence Time In Drug Design

    Drug Discovery: Studies suggest duration of binding, not just affinity, may be a key factor

  • Business

    Vertellus Adds Chemistry Horsepower

    Purchases of Pentagon and Dow’s borohydride business unit put company on growth trajectory

  • Policy

    Congress Warms To Freight Rail Reform

    Chemical shippers, railroads find some common ground

Science Concentrates

Consumer Safety

What’s hookah, and is it healthier than smoking a cigarette?

Many people think that water pipe smoking, a growing trend in the U.S., is a risk-free way to get a nicotine fix

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Smog Delicacies, Fizzy Coffee Fix

 

