Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Bacteria Muscle Into Renewable Energy Conversation

Materials: Energy-generating artificial muscles are powered by bacterial spores, evaporation

by Matt Davenport
June 17, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Ozgur Sahin dreams of a future when panels floating on lakes and oceans generate renewable energy. But the panels the biophysicist from Columbia University has in mind don’t harvest wind or sunlight. They use bacterial spores to tap the power of evaporating water.

In a step toward that goal, Sahin and his team have created machines that produce electricity when spore-laden materials—a sort of artificial muscle—expand and contract with changes in humidity (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms8346). Although these devices generate only about 1% of the energy produced by similarly sized commercial solar panels, the spore-powered generators cost about 100 times less, Sahin says.

The new devices rely on spores of Bacillus subtilis—soil bacteria that also populate human digestive tracts—glued to strips of commercially available polyimide films. In dry air, the spores contract and the polymer ribbons bend or coil. As humidity increases, the spores expand and the polyimide straightens. By controlling the material’s access to evaporating water, the team created artificial muscles that flex and relax.

Because the spores are rigid, the force they exert in swelling can be harnessed to run a generator.

GET SWOLE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
The spores in these artificial muscles expand and contract in changing humidity with enough force to lift a weight.The spores in these artificial muscles expand and contract with changing humidity with enough force to lift a weight.
Artificial muscle made from bacterial spores and polymer.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
The spores in these artificial muscles expand and contract in changing humidity with enough force to lift a weight.The spores in these artificial muscles expand and contract with changing humidity with enough force to lift a weight.

“This work is remarkable,” says chemist Mingming Ma of the University of Science & Technology of China, who was not involved with the study. Ma, a pioneer in developing soft, hygroscopic materials for energy generation, adds that the power output from the artificial muscle machines is exquisite compared with what has been achieved with similar polymeric devices.

Sahin believes optimizing the chemistry of the adhesive holding the spores in place could further boost that output. The Columbia researchers use Elmer’s Glue, which is easier to work with than their first choice, poly-l-lysine. But both adhesives buckle under the force of the spores, sapping the efficiency of the generators.

“The glue problem, that’s a gap that can be closed,” Sahin says of the platform. “We really believe that this is a potential renewable energy source.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making electronics from mycelium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hairy electronic skin catches the breeze

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE