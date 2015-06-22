Bayer, Johns Hopkins Target Eye Disease

Bayer HealthCare and Johns Hopkins University have formed a five-year collaboration to develop new therapies targeting retinal diseases. Under the agreement, researchers at Bayer and Johns Hopkins’s Wilmer Eye Institute will research new targets, disease mechanisms, drug delivery technologies, and biomarkers for back-of-the-eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration, or AMD. Bayer markets the Regeneron AMD drug Eylea outside the U.S.
