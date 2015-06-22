Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 22, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Axiall and Lotte Chemicalhave finalized a joint venture to build an ethylene cracker in Louisiana. The plant, which still requires board approvals, would have 1 million metric tons of annual capacity. Lotte, a South Korean firm, would build an adjacent ethylene glycol plant.

Evonik and AkzoNobel are moving ahead with a previously announced plan to build a potassium hydroxide and chlorine plant in Ibbenbüren, Germany. The new plant, based on membrane chlor-alkali technology, will replace an older mercury-based plant.

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy plans to build a carbon black plant in Mexico. The company says new North American capacity for the rubber additive will soon be needed and hopes to have the plant running in 2017.

Wacker Chemie raised $426 million from an initial public offering of 42.2% of the shares in Siltronic, its silicon wafer subsidiary. Siltronic is the world’s third-largest producer of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry.

Zeon will boost its capacity for cyclo-olefin polymers by 20% to 37,000 metric tons per year at its site in Mizushima, Japan. The materials are used in the manufacturing of printers, TVs, smartphones, cameras, and medical instruments.

Pixelligent has raised $3.4 million in new funding, bringing its total equity funding to date to more than $26 million. The Baltimore-based firm develops transparent zirconia nanocrystals for lighting and optical coatings. It says the funds will support new capacity.

United Chemical Technologies, a Bristol, Pa.-based provider of chromatography separation media and reagents, is opening its first European manufacturing operation, in Wexford, Ireland. The firm expects to employ 17 people at the site.

Agilent Technologies and Waters Corp. have agreed to share information on their instrument control products in order to support customers who own software and instruments from both companies. The new agreement replaces an earlier one that covered chromatography tools.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. and Perkin­Elmer will collaborate at AMRI’s new drug discovery center at the Buffalo Medical Innovation & Commercialization Hub in Buffalo, N.Y. Hub scientists can draw on AMRI’s chemistry and ­biology expertise along with PerkinElmer’s information technology and instruments, the partners say.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DuPont will expand semiconductor materials in Delaware
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
South Korea’s ENF to establish plant in Texas
Chemical makers open analytical labs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE