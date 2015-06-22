China’s Nuclear Program

Contrary to Steven Gibb’s reporting, the expansion of China’s nuclear power program continues unabated (C&EN, April 27, page 22). Five new reactors came on-line in 2014, for a total of 22. Twenty-four more are under construction. Increasingly, the reactors are of Chinese design. There was a temporary moratorium on new construction permits for a period of time after the Fukushima disaster in Japan; however, construction continued on units that were already started.
John E. Tanner
Idaho Falls, Idaho
