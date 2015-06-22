Advertisement

Policy

EU Considers Regulating More Substances

by Cheryl Hogue
June 22, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
The European Union last week added two classes of compounds to its list of chemicals that are candidates for strict regulation. One consists of mixed alkyl diesters containing at least 0.3% dihexyl phthalate (see page 11). These are used as plasticizers and lubricants in adhesives, coatings, polyvinyl chloride products, modeling clay, and finger paints. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) says this group of chemicals can cause reproductive toxicity. The second class of chemicals listed is composed of aromatic compounds that are sold under the trade name karanal and used as a fragrance ingredient, ECHA says. These substances, the agency says, are very persistent and verybioaccumulative. The two classes of chemicals, like the other 161 chemicals or categories of compounds on ECHA’s substances of very high concern list, will undergo further review under the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) law for possible regulation. ECHA has acted against 31 chemicals on that list, barring their use unless the agency gives formal authorization.

