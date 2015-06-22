Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Evaluating Nanoparticle Stability In Vivo

Materials: Polymer coatings on metal nanoparticles may be stripped off after injection into mammals

by Mitch Jacoby
June 22, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Simple in vitro assays that evaluate the stability of polymer-coated nanoparticles may not accurately predict the nanoparticles’ fate after injection into mammals, according to a study (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2015.111). Metal nanoparticles, which are being evaluated for numerous pharmaceutical applications, are typically wrapped in a polymer shell to stabilize the particles and prevent agglomeration. But what happens to the core-shell structures in vivo is not well-known. To answer that question, a team led by Wolfgang G. Kreyling of the German Research Center for Environmental Health, in Munich, and Wolfgang J. Parak of Philipps University, in Marburg, Germany, prepared radiolabeled gold (198Au) nanoparticle cores, coated them with a polymer containing a different radiolabel (111In), and injected the coated particles into rats. Analyses of tissues and organs show that the shells are partially removed in vivo. The nanoparticle cores tend to accumulate in the liver, and fragments of the polymer shells are excreted through the kidneys. In vitro analyses with liver and umbilical cells show that largely intact nanoparticles are localized in endosomal and lysosomal compartments. In vitro control tests show that proteolytic enzymes can decompose the core-shell particles. The team proposes that similar digestion processes occur in vivo.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Letting nanoparticles hitchhike on red blood cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tiny Particles Tested In Humans
Bacteria Template Their Own Cell-Binding Polymers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE