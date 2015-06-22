Jesse L. C. Rowsell, 37, an assistant professor of chemistry at Oberlin College, in Ohio, died on Jan. 30 in Black River-Matheson, Ontario.
Growing up in Cambridge, Ontario, Rowsell earned a B.Sc. in chemistry with honors at the University of Waterloo in 2001 and a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 2005.
Rowsell then served as a consultant for Nanotech Innovations, a carbon nanotube start-up. He joined Oberlin’s faculty in 2009 as an assistant professor of chemistry.
His research program straddled the areas of supramolecular chemistry, crystallography, and porous materials as well as the environmental aspects of gas adsorption.
He was a student member of ACS from 2003 to 2005.
At the University of Michigan, he received the Kasimir Fajans Award for best Ph.D. dissertation in chemistry, the Outstanding Graduate Student Researcher Award, and the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Award.
Rowsell’s colleagues remember him for his infectious enthusiasm and his tireless efforts with students. He worked on many artistic projects, including designing a neon sign for the chemistry department, photographing science objects, making music, and hosting two shows on Oberlin College’s radio station.
Rowsell is survived by his wife of eight years, Rebecca Whelan.
