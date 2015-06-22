Kullman Gets Palladium Award …

Ellen J. Kullman, chair and chief executive officer of DuPont, received the 2015 International Palladium Medal of the Société de Chimie Industrielle in New York City on May 7. About 400 people attended the biennial Palladium Dinner event. Kullman is the second woman and the fourth DuPont leader to receive the award, which recognizes captains of commerce who have contributed to the success of the chemical industry. Stephanie Burns, Dow Corning’s now-retired CEO, who received the medal four years ago, was the first woman to receive the award. In all, 28 people have received the award since it was established in 1958.
