Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Laser Pulses Drive Chemical Bonding

Chemical Physics: Coherent control of reactions progresses to photoassociation

by Jyllian Kemsley
June 22, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

In a step forward for using laser pulses to precisely control which bonds are made and which are broken in a chemical reaction, researchers have used tailored laser light to steer photoassociation of magnesium atoms to form Mg2(Phys. Rev. Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.114.233003). Such coherent control of photodissociation reactions is well established, but it has been difficult to achieve for photoassociation reactions. To produce Mg2, a team led by Zohar Amitay of Technion—Israel Institute of Technology and Christiane P. Koch of Germany’s University of Kassel targeted magnesium atoms at 1,000 K with laser pulses in which the electric field of the pulse oscillates faster as the pulse progresses. The magnesium atoms absorb two photons to form Mg2, which then absorbs a third photon to reach an excited state. The excited-state structure subsequently emits ultraviolet light as it decays to two individual atoms. The structure of the laser pulse affects vibrational transitions in an intermediate state in a way that enhances that UV emission, signaling photoassociation. The next step is to control a reaction that yields stable products, Koch says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Christiane Koch/Univ Kassel & Zohar Amitay/Technion
A laser pulse in which the electric field oscillates faster as the pulse progresses can promote association of two magnesium atoms to form Mg2.
Graphic shows a laser pulse triggering two magnesium atoms to associate into a dimer.
Credit: Christiane Koch/Univ Kassel & Zohar Amitay/Technion
A laser pulse in which the electric field oscillates faster as the pulse progresses can promote association of two magnesium atoms to form Mg2.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-ray pulses yield charge density movies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Brighter Attosecond X-Ray Pulses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionization Charge Dynamics Tracked

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE