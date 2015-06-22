Lilly Signs Up With Cancer Institutes

Eli Lilly & Co. has formed drug development partnerships with two cancer-oriented institutes. Lilly and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have a three-year deal under which Dana-Farber will provide R&D expertise for a number of early-stage Lilly oncology compounds. With Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Lilly will codevelop LY3023414, a PI3K/mTOR dual inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials. SCRI, part of Hospital Corporation of America, will provide clinical development and program design for a Phase II trial.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter