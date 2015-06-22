Lonza Will Expand Viral Therapy Plant …

The contract manufacturer Lonza plans to construct a 100,000-sq-ft facility near Houston that will double its capacity to produce viral gene therapies and virally modified cell therapies. The project will add eight clean rooms for 2,000-L-scale production in single-use bioreactors. Lonza, which already manufactures viral-based products at the site, did not disclose the amount of the investment. It hopes to open the facility in early 2017.
