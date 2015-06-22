OCI Acquires Dutch Methanol Plants

To get a foothold in the European methanol market, the methanol and fertilizer maker OCI NV has agreed to acquire BioMCN for $17 million. BioMCN owns two methanol plants in Delfzijl, the Netherlands—one running, one idle—each with more than 400,000 metric tons of annual capacity. BioMCN purchased the plants in a bid to make methanol from glycerin. A BioMCN affiliate that purifies glycerin, Dutch Glycerin Refinery, is not included in the deal.
