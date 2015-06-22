Recipharm Gets Medchem Provider

Recipharm has acquired OnTarget Chemistry, a Swedish contract research organization specializing in medicinal chemistry with expertise in synthesis and analytical services. The deal gives Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing firm, preclinical chemistry services, allowing it to engage with customers at early stages of drug development. Recipharm will pay $1.8 million, half in cash and the rest in stock. OnTarget had sales last year of about $3.5 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter