Sandra I. Lamb Stanford

Sandra I. Lamb Sanford, 84, a retired educator, died on April 29 in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Born in New York City, Lamb Sanford earned a bachelor’s degree with highest honors in 1954 and a Ph.D. in 1959, both in physical organic chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles.
She then served as a lecturer at UCLA; UC Santa Barbara; California State University, Northridge; and Santa Monica College. In 1969, she was named chair of the department of physical sciences and mathematics at Mount St. Mary’s College in Brentwood, Calif.
Seven years later, Lamb Sanford became a part-time instructor within UCLA’s department of chemistry and biochemistry. She also worked at Global Geochemistry Corp., and in 1983, she earned an M.S. in engineering management at UCLA. In 1985, she was a full-time laboratory coordinator for the undergraduate organic labs at UCLA.
After retiring from UCLA in 1993, she accepted a part-time teaching position at UC Santa Barbara. In 2002, she moved to Sebastopol, Calif., to be near family.
Lamb Sanford was a 57-year emerita member of ACS. She was a councilor for the Southern California Section from 1989 until 1996, served as its chair in 1988, and received its Agnes Ann Green Award in 1993. In 1994, she helped found the California Los Padres Section and served as its councilor from 1997 until 2002; it established a service award in her name in 2006. She was an ACS Legacy Leader, a designation given to those who include ACS in their estate plans.
Lamb Sanford was a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Alpha Chi Sigma, Sigma Xi, and Phi Beta Kappa. She was active in community groups and loved sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting, and traveling, according to her family.
Her first marriage, to John Lamb, ended in divorce in 1980. She is survived by her second husband, David Sanford, whom she married in 1990; daughters Beth Lamb, Megan Timpany, and Amy Hartman; son, Brian Lamb; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
