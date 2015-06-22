Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Tracking Nuclear Decay Atom-By-Atom

Nuclear Chemistry: Method for observing transmutation suggests approach to improving cancer therapy

by Mitch Jacoby
June 22, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Waiting for a specific atom of a radioactive element to undergo nuclear transmutation could be futile because those events happen randomly. Yet a research team led by Tufts University chemist E. Charles H. Sykes has observed individual atoms of 125I transmuting to 125Te (Nat. Mater. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nmat4323). The study deepens understanding of electron emission processes and may lead to new ways to study the effects of ionizing radiation on biological tissues and new approaches to cancer therapy. To observe the nuclear events, the team prepared monolayer films of radioactive 125I on gold-coated mica. By analyzing the films for months with X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning tunneling microscopy, the team observed the initially tellurium-free samples become enriched in tellurium and observed the telltale signs of individual iodine atoms undergoing nuclear decay. The researchers note that as 125I atoms decay, they emit electrons that stimulate emission of many additional low-energy electrons that are reflected from the gold surface. By binding 125I to gold nanoparticles and attaching the particles to antibodies or other compounds that target tumors, these low-energy electrons, which effectively rupture cancer cells’ DNA, could improve the efficacy of cancer therapies, the team suggests.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Videos show bonds in short-lived metal clusters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lightning triggers nuclear reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE