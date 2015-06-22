Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Wheeling And Dealing At The 2015 BIO Meeting

Pharmaceuticals: Partnerships were the focus of trade association’s meeting in Philadelphia

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 22, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SURGE
[+]Enlarge
Investors are pouring cash into early-stage biotech firms. NOTE: Based on market capitalization at the end of 2014. SOURCES: Ernst & Young, S&P Capital IQ
A bar graph running from 2007 to 2014
Investors are pouring cash into early-stage biotech firms. NOTE: Based on market capitalization at the end of 2014. SOURCES: Ernst & Young, S&P Capital IQ

Ask executives where they spent their time during the Biotechnology Industry Organization’s annual meeting, held last week in Philadelphia, and you’re likely to hear the same answer: the partnering rooms. Inside rows of windowless cubicles, big and small companies alike were forging new relationships and cultivating the ones they already have.

That much of the activity in the sprawling Pennsylvania Convention Center took place behind closed doors reflects the feverish state of the industry. In a report released at the meeting, Ernst & Young found the life sciences industry at its healthiest in a decade: Mergers and acquisitions activity has surged, a record-breaking number of biotech companies are going public, and venture capital funds are abundant. Biotech firms raising the earliest rounds of funding brought in $1.8 billion last year, a 10-year peak.

That environment has given biotech companies bargaining power at a time when big drug firms are more reliant than ever on deals to fill their pipelines. “All of that comes together and makes it really competitive,” said Kevin Sin, director of oncology business development at Genentech. Deals are happening faster, at higher prices, and for riskier programs, Sin noted.

Drug firms are also trying to tap innovation earlier. During the meeting, GlaxoSmithKline unveiled two sizable investments founded in early-stage science. The big pharma firm committed $95 million to support launch of the Altius Institute for Biomedical Sciences, a Seattle-based nonprofit that will focus on gene control.

Altius will be led by the University of Washington’s John A. Stamatoyannopoulos, better known as Stam, who in 2012 showed that the human genome doesn’t just contain the recipes for making proteins; it also dictates how genes are controlled in different kinds of cells.

The potential to harness gene control moves genetics beyond simply identifying the important targets or mutations in disease to being able to probe “under what conditions and in which tissues” they are active, said Lon Cardon, GSK’s head of alternative discovery and development.

When up and running, the nonprofit is expected to house 40 to 80 scientists, about 10 of whom will come from GSK. The British firm hopes that Stam’s technology will provide insight into how its molecules work and, by extension, point to relevant measurements to make in clinical trials.

Separately, GSK and Avalon Ventures backed three new companies—Adrenergics, CadheRx Therapeutics, and Calporta Therapeutics—as part of their 2013 pact to jointly launch up to 10 new firms. Each biotech firm will receive up to $10 million in its first round of funding.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson announced 17 partnerships with academic institutions and biotech companies. The deals, which bring J&J new drug discovery tools, span small molecules, antibodies, and RNA-based therapies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AbbVie and Calico extend collaboration with $1 billion
GSK’s Stevenage site set to become science campus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield and Hopkins in research venture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE