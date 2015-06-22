… While ACS Scholars Program Gets Check At Palladium Event

At the 2015 Palladium Dinner, Pat N. Confalone (left), ACS Board of Directors chair, accepted a $30,000 check to support the ACS Scholars Program. C&EN’s Marc Reisch, chair of the Société de Chimie Industrielle’s education committee, presented the check, representing the Société’s support of six minority undergraduate students who want to enter chemistry-related fields. Funds raised go to support the Société’s annual contribution to the ACS Scholars Program.
