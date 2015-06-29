ACS Introduces ACS2Go

The ACS Publications Division has introduced ACS2Go, a new mobile platform that enhances and optimizes access to ACS journals on tablets and smartphones. Users will have on-the-go access to the entire content of the ACS Publications Web platform along with ACS eBooks, C&EN Archives, and “The ACS Style Guide.”
“We have witnessed a steady and significant increase in visits to the Web editions of ACS journals that originate from smartphones and tablets,” says Jonathan Morgan, director of digital strategy for ACS Publications. “Now exceeding over half a million mobile user visits each month, that traffic underscores the importance of providing an optimized experience for busy users, both to serve their research information needs and to provide them with seamless access beyond confines of their laboratory, office, or physical campus environments.”
Features of the new ACS2Go include the ability to browse journals and articles; download articles to mobile devices for offline reading; browse book series and chapters; search journals by keyword, author, or title; scan recently published ASAP (as soon as publishable) articles; read full-text articles (personal or institutional subscription required); view and search references and related links; share articles and links via e-mail; and select journals and articles as favorites for quick reference from one’s home screen.
Compatible with devices running iOS, Android, and Blackberry, ACS2Go complements the ACS Mobile app. ACS2Go can be accessed at www.pubs.acs.org on a tablet or smartphone.
