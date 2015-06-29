Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Introduces ACS2Go

by Linda Wang
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The ACS Publications Division has introduced ACS2Go, a new mobile platform that enhances and optimizes access to ACS journals on tablets and smartphones. Users will have on-the-go access to the entire content of the ACS Publications Web platform along with ACS eBooks, C&EN Archives, and “The ACS Style Guide.”

“We have witnessed a steady and significant increase in visits to the Web editions of ACS journals that originate from smartphones and tablets,” says Jonathan Morgan, director of digital strategy for ACS Publications. “Now exceeding over half a million mobile user visits each month, that traffic underscores the importance of providing an optimized experience for busy users, both to serve their research information needs and to provide them with seamless access beyond confines of their laboratory, office, or physical campus environments.”

Features of the new ACS2Go include the ability to browse journals and articles; download articles to mobile devices for offline reading; browse book series and chapters; search journals by keyword, author, or title; scan recently published ASAP (as soon as publishable) articles; read full-text articles (personal or institutional subscription required); view and search references and related links; share articles and links via e-mail; and select journals and articles as favorites for quick reference from one’s home screen.

Compatible with devices running iOS, Android, and Blackberry, ACS2Go complements the ACS Mobile app. ACS2Go can be accessed at www.pubs.acs.org on a tablet or smartphone.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Publications expands remote access
New Feature Gives Access To Citation Abstracts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE