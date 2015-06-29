Companion Diagnostics And Drugs Follow New Regulatory Path

June 29, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 26
Instrumentation and pharmaceutical firms go down the road together to develop diagnostic and drug combinations
Biotechnology: Scientists and lawmakers are anxious about altered genomes
ACS survey of 2014 chemistry graduates shows slight improvement in both pay and employment
NASA’s insect-shedding surfaces reduce drag by keeping plane wings cleaner in flight
A look at recent patenting activity in catalytic converters, brought to you by C&EN and CAS
With Agilent gone, users fear Bruker will abuse its dominant position in the nuclear magnetic resonance market
Chemical Physics: Intense ultrashort X-ray pulses trace ring-opening reaction step-by-step