The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 29, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 26

Instrumentation and pharmaceutical firms go down the road together to develop diagnostic and drug combinations

Volume 93 | Issue 26
Pharmaceuticals

Companion Diagnostics And Drugs Follow New Regulatory Path

Editing Of Human Embryo Genes Raises Ethics Questions

Biotechnology: Scientists and lawmakers are anxious about altered genomes

New-Grad Salaries & Employment

ACS survey of 2014 chemistry graduates shows slight improvement in both pay and employment

  • Coatings

    Airplane Coatings Help Recoup Fuel Efficiency Lost To Bug Splatter

    NASA’s insect-shedding surfaces reduce drag by keeping plane wings cleaner in flight

  • Environment

    Patent Picks: Catalytic Converters

    A look at recent patenting activity in catalytic converters, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Business

    NMR Instrument Price Hikes Spook Users

    With Agilent gone, users fear Bruker will abuse its dominant position in the nuclear magnetic resonance market

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Femtosecond X-ray Scattering

Chemical Physics: Intense ultrashort X-ray pulses trace ring-opening reaction step-by-step

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

