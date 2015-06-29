ACS To Launch Science Tuesdays

ACS will be launching ACS Science Tuesdays beginning in July. The Q&A sessions will take place at 11 AM every Tuesday as part of the online community Reddit and its Science Ask Me Anything (AMA) series, where experts on different topics are on hand to answer questions from Reddit users.
ACS is not new to Reddit’s AMA platform. In 2014, ACS hosted eight Reddit Science AMA sessions on topics such as careers in chemistry and science communication. The sessions drew more than 300,000 online participants.
By having a weekly presence on Reddit, ACS hopes that online participants can learn from and connect with scientific experts from ACS’s various programs and services, says Santita Putri, who manages the ACS Science Tuesday series.
The first ACS Science Tuesday is scheduled for July 7 and will feature Steven Isaacman, winner of the 2015 ACS Entrepreneurial Showcase West, a business pitch competition sponsored by the ACS Entrepreneurial Resources Center. Isaacman will share insights and take questions on topics including small-molecule therapeutics as well as over-the-counter drugs and skin care products. For more information, e-mail redditscience@acs.org.
