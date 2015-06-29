Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS Sponsors AAAS Mass Media Fellow

by Linda Wang
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

COMMUNICATORS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Kirchhoff (from left), Strong, and Caroline Trupp Gil of the ACS Office of Public Affairs during a welcoming breakfast on June 3 for the fellows at AAAS.
Photo of Mary Kirchhoff, Katie Strong, and Caroline Trupp Gil.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Kirchhoff (from left), Strong, and Caroline Trupp Gil of the ACS Office of Public Affairs during a welcoming breakfast on June 3 for the fellows at AAAS.

For the second time, ACS is sponsoring a fellow in the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Mass Media Science & Engineering Fellows Program. This year’s ACS fellow, supported by $10,000 in funding from the ACS Education Division and the ACS Office of Public Affairs, is Katie Strong, a Ph.D. candidate in the chemistry department at Emory University.

“I’m really honored,” Strong says. “I’m a member of ACS, I go to their conferences, and I publish in their journals, so it’s really exciting. It makes the fellowship much more meaningful to be associated with a group that I know a lot about, am a part of, and have a lot of respect for,” Strong says.

The 10-week summer program places science, engineering, and mathematics students at media organizations nationwide. Fellows use their academic training as they research, write, and report today’s headlines, sharpening their abilities to communicate complex scientific issues to the public.

Strong started working at the Sacramento Bee on June 8 and will be there until Aug. 14. At the newspaper, she is pitching stories, writing news and feature articles, and learning more about science writing and the publishing process.

“The goal of the program is to improve the quality of communications in science and engineering by enhancing the skill level of people who are committed to making these content areas much more accessible,” says Shirley Malcom, head of Education & Human Resources Programs at AAAS.

“This program provides an opportunity for students in the chemical sciences to get real-world work experience in communicating with the public,” says Mary Kirchhoff, director of the ACS Education Division. “They’re going to learn incredible skills that are going to serve them well throughout their careers.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE