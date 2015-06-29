Ag Start-Ups Raise Early-Stage Funds

Asilomar Bio, a crop protection start-up based in San Francisco, has raised $3 million in a first round of funding led by the venture firms Cultivian Sandbox Ventures and Fall Line Capital. The company is developing chemicals based on synthetic plant hormones that help crops tolerate environmental stresses such as drought. Separately, AgriScience has raised $185,000 in seed money to develop a system to prevent fertilizer runoff. The product uses nutrient sensors as well as charged particles of organic matter that release nutrients only when needed by crops.
