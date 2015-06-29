Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BMS Shakes Up R&D Group

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Joining the big pharma rush into Kendall Square, Bristol-Myers Squibb is creating a new research hub in Cambridge, Mass. The move is part of a larger shake-up of the company’s R&D operations, which includes the decision to quit virology research. BMS’s Cambridge facility, to open in 2018, will house early research around genetically defined diseases as well as the company’s discovery chemistry platform. Some 200 employees will move to Kendall Square from facilities in Wallingford, Conn., and Waltham, Mass.; others will be recruited locally. BMS will close the Wallingford and Waltham sites by 2018; up to 500 Wallingford employees will shift to a new Connecticut location. BMS is also upgrading plans for its San Francisco Bay Area site, a cancer immunotherapy research hub that is currently being expanded. The company will add another 61,000 sq ft of lab and office space and relocate about 40 scientists from its Seattle site. As part of its R&D shifts, BMS is getting out of virology, where it has focused on hepatitis B and HIV. The decision will cost 100 discovery scientists their jobs. Marketed virology drugs and those already in the pipeline are not affected by the move.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Amgen cuts California staff
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merck to cut jobs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, expand in Massachusetts
BMS Shakes Up R&D Group

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE